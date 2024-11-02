GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs Tiruchi Commissioner of Police to monitor probe into jewellery theft case

Published - November 02, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tiruchi Commissioner of Police to monitor the investigation into a 2022 jewellery theft case. The case was pending at the FIR stage even after two years, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Kanimozhi of Tiruchi. The petitioner said her husband, an engineer, was working abroad and she was living in Tiruchi with her children and mother-in-law.

During school vacation, she and her children went to her mother’s house in Sirkazhi, and her mother-in-law went to her daughter’s house in Kumbakonam. When they returned home, they found the doors of the house broken open and jewellery worth ₹6.60 lakh missing. Following a complaint, Woraiyur Police registered an FIR.

The petitioner said though the case was registered in 2022, the police had not yet identified the accused nor recovered the stolen valuables. The case was still pending at the FIR stage, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the police to expedite the investigation and file a final report.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that it was very unfortunate that jewellery worth about ₹6 lakh were stolen and the case had been pending at the FIR stage for two years. If the police were not doing the investigation in a proper manner, then the victims might not get a remedy, the court observed and directed the Tiruchi Commissioner of Police to monitor the investigation.

