ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Theni Collector to conduct inquiry, fix liability on officials involved in construction of toilet on waterbody

November 21, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of the construction of a toilet on a waterbody in Theni district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Collector to conduct an inquiry and recover the entire cost from the officials involved in the illegal construction.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and R. Vijayakumar directed the Collector to complete the exercise in 12 weeks and file a compliance report before the Registrar (Judicial) of the Madurai Bench.

The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by F. Apsana Parveen of Theni district who complained that the panchayat president constructed a toilet on a waterbody in Seelayampatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that the court had granted an interim injunction against the panchayat president not to put up the construction on the waterbody, he carried out the activity. Therefore, the present contempt petition was filed, she said.

The State told the court that the construction was removed in its entirety and the authorities would find a suitable place for the construction of the toilet for the benefit of the people of the locality.

The court observed that the construction activity continued when the interim order was in force. The authorities concerned were bound to repay the construction costs already sustained from the public funds. The responsibility was to be fixed in this regard for the purpose of recovery of the costs for the construction of the toilet, which had now been demolished, the court observed and directed the Collector to conduct the inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US