HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation

October 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of a 16-year-old boy who was electrocuted in Ramanathapuram district in 2016.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2021 by Devi of R. S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner said that her son Hariharan, 16, who was studying in a college at Keelakarai had come for Deepavali celebrations. While, he was crossing an agricultural field, he came in contact with a low-lying live wire and died on the spot.

The petitioner said that the authorities concerned were bound to maintain the electric pole and the wire in a proper manner. Negligence and carelessness on the part of the authorities resulted in the death of her son, she said and sought appropriate compensation from the authorities.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that as per Tangedco proceedings, the authorities ought to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh for death due to electrocution. Since, in the present case, there was negligence, the court fixed the liability on Tangedco. The court directed the authorities to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the petitioner in eight weeks.

