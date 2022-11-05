HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 05, 2022 20:00 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of a boy from Pudukkottai district who was electrocuted in 2015.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by the family members of the 16-year-old boy. It was said that the boy had entered a panchayat building occupied by a self-help group. He climbed the overhead tank of the building. A high tension line was close to the building. It was said that due to shock waves, he got electrocuted.

He was taken to the hospital where it was declared that he was brought dead. The counsel for the family members said that the line should not have been drawn close to the building. They boy was electrocuted without even touching the line. It was a clear case of negligence on the part of the electricity board, it was submitted.

The counsel for the electricity board submitted that the electricity line was drawn 25 years ago. Thereafter, the building was constructed without obtaining proper permission. There was no negligence on the part of the electricity board. Without any authority, the boy had entered the building, climbed the overhead tank and got electrocuted. He alone was responsible for the incident, it was submitted.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that it is clear that there is some kind of contributory negligence on the part of the victim. However, the electricity board officials are expected to maintain the electricity line over and above the building in such a manner that it is not reachable.

The judge observed that in the present case, it is an admitted fact that the high tension electrical line was drawn 25 years ago. Thereafter, if the electricity board had conducted inspections, they would have found that the building had come up under the high tension electrical line. They should have immediately taken steps to heighten the electrical line or take an alternative route. However, they have not taken any steps. There is some kind of negligence on the part of the electricity board also, in not properly maintaining the electricity line in such a manner that it is not reachable. The electricity board is liable to pay compensation of ₹ 5 lakh, the judge observed.

