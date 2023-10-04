HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation to family of man electrocuted on agricultural field

October 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of an agricultural labourer of Thoothukudi district who died of electrocution in 2008. The court invoked the principle of no fault liability.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2015 by the family members of the agricultural labourer, Petchimuthu. It was said that in 2008, Petchimuthu came in contact with a live wire while he was crossing an agricultural field. He died on the spot.

The family members submitted a petition to the authorities seeking compensation. However, they did not get a proper response. Therefore, the present petition was filed seeking a direction to the authorities to provide compensation. The authorities said that the Corporation cannot be blamed for the occurrence.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the consumer was expected to maintain the service connection in proper condition. It was quite possible that the wire had snapped and Petchimuthu came in contact with the wire.

Taking note of the submissions made, the court observed that it could not come to a definite conclusion as to whether the deceased accidently came in contact with a snapped wire or the occurrence took place because he had voluntarily carried out some acts.

The court observed that in order to meet such eventualities, Tangedco had issued proceedings providing for the payment of a certain sum towards no fault liability. Originally, ₹2 lakh was awarded for fatal cases. Subsequently, this was increased to ₹5 lakh.

The court observed that though the occurrence took place in 2008, it was of the view that the family members were entitled to the benefit of the subsequently issued proceedings. The court directed Tangedco to pay ₹5 lakh to the family members within 10 weeks.

