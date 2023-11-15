ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation for death of man

November 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a man who was electrocuted in Tenkasi district in 2021 while drying clothes on the terrace of his house.

The court was hearing a petition filed by U. Selvi of Sankarankoil, who said her husband was drying clothes on the terrace when he came in contact with a livewire and was electrocuted. She sought compensation for his death.

In a counter affidavit, Tangedco submitted that there was no negligence on the part of the department. It was submitted that the petitioner’s husband had extended the service wire to give electric connection to a bulb, and it was that live wire which led to his electrocution.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the present case involved disputed facts. Taking into account that Tangedco had fixed payment of compensation on compassionate grounds with respect to fatal accidents at ₹5 lakh, the court directed the authorities to pay the compensation to the petitioner in six weeks.

