ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation for death of boy in Sivaganga district

October 09, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disposing of a petition filed by a woman from Sivaganga district, whose son was electrocuted, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family.

The court was hearing the petition filed by J. Annalakshmi, who said her son came in contact with a low-lying live wire while playing inside the compound of a textile mill in Manaloor village.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took note of the Tangedco proceedings wherein for such fatal/ non-fatal accidents, ex-gratia payment was made on compassionate grounds. Accordingly, a compensation of ₹5 lakh as provided in the proceedings should be paid to the petitioner in eight weeks, the court directed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed the petitioner to make a fresh representation in this regard and if she sought any additional compensation, it was open to her to approach the civil court concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US