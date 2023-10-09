HamberMenu
HC directs Tangedco to pay compensation for death of boy in Sivaganga district

October 09, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disposing of a petition filed by a woman from Sivaganga district, whose son was electrocuted, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family.

The court was hearing the petition filed by J. Annalakshmi, who said her son came in contact with a low-lying live wire while playing inside the compound of a textile mill in Manaloor village.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took note of the Tangedco proceedings wherein for such fatal/ non-fatal accidents, ex-gratia payment was made on compassionate grounds. Accordingly, a compensation of ₹5 lakh as provided in the proceedings should be paid to the petitioner in eight weeks, the court directed.

The court directed the petitioner to make a fresh representation in this regard and if she sought any additional compensation, it was open to her to approach the civil court concerned.

