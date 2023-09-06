HC directs Tangedco to employ woman on compassionate grounds

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to provide employment to a woman from Thanjavur on compassionate grounds. Following the death of the woman’s husband, her daughter was provided employment on compassionate grounds. However, her daughter also died two years later.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by Jansi Rani. The petitioner’s husband was working as a Foreman Grade I in Tangedco in Thanjavur. He died in 2012 while he was in service. The petitioner’s daughter was provided employment on compassionate grounds in 2014.

Unfortunately, the petitioner’s daughter who was working as a Junior Assistant died in 2016. In 2018, the petitioner made a detailed representation to the authorities seeking employment on compassionate grounds. However, the application was rejected. Another representation made to reconsider her application which was rejected in 2020.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that a government order issued in 2020 mandates that father or mother of the unmarried deceased government servant are considered as legal heirs, who are eligible for appointment on compassionate grounds. In addition to that, the age limit has been prescribed in the G.O for the father or the mother as 50 years on the date of death of the government servant.

In the present case, on the date of the death of the government servant the age of the mother was 48 years, the court observed and directed the authorities to provide appointment to the petitioner on compassionate grounds with any suitable post in four weeks.

