HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs Tangedco to employ woman on compassionate grounds

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to provide employment to a woman from Thanjavur on compassionate grounds. Following the death of the woman’s husband, her daughter was provided employment on compassionate grounds. However, her daughter also died two years later.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by Jansi Rani. The petitioner’s husband was working as a Foreman Grade I in Tangedco in Thanjavur. He died in 2012 while he was in service. The petitioner’s daughter was provided employment on compassionate grounds in 2014.

Unfortunately, the petitioner’s daughter who was working as a Junior Assistant died in 2016. In 2018, the petitioner made a detailed representation to the authorities seeking employment on compassionate grounds. However, the application was rejected. Another representation made to reconsider her application which was rejected in 2020.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that a government order issued in 2020 mandates that father or mother of the unmarried deceased government servant are considered as legal heirs, who are eligible for appointment on compassionate grounds. In addition to that, the age limit has been prescribed in the G.O for the father or the mother as 50 years on the date of death of the government servant.

In the present case, on the date of the death of the government servant the age of the mother was 48 years, the court observed and directed the authorities to provide appointment to the petitioner on compassionate grounds with any suitable post in four weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.