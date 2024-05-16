HC directs Tamil Nadu to constitute high-level panel to monitor police officers suspected to be hand in glove with drug offenders

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police to constitute a High-Level Secret Committee comprising officers of integrity to monitor/closely watch the police personnel suspected to be hand in glove with drug offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition that complained about increasing drug addiction among youth leading to criminal activities in Othakadai in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Rajasekar took cognisance of the separate counter affidavits filed by police authorities and observed that on perusal of the materials, it appeared the State government had taken effective steps to control the free movement of drugs. However, if the police were more vigilant and took effective steps, the free movement of drugs was impossible, the court observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner G. Thirumurugan of Madurai said that recently youth under the influence of drugs and liquor attacked the residents and passersby at Othakadai on a few occasions. It led to protests by the residents. To curb such incidents, a police outpost should be established to take action against people driving under the influence of liquor and prevent transportation of ganja. CCTV cameras should be installed at key places and the areas should be regularly monitored, he said.

In separate counter affidavits filed by Deputy Superintendents of Police of Oomachikulam Sub Division and NIB-CID, it was submitted that awareness programmes were being conducted by the police department in schools, colleges, public places against the use and supply of narcotics. Anti-drug clubs had been established in educational institutions. Social media was used to spread the anti-drug message.

Bank accounts of the accused involved in NDPS Act cases had been frozen and the immovable properties of the accused had been attached. History sheets had been opened against the those involved in NDPS cases and they were closely monitored by the special teams, it was submitted.

With regard to the Othakadai incidents, the State submitted that those who were involved in the incidents were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The accused were only under the influence of liquor. Further, it was submitted that CCTV cameras were installed in sensitive areas and a police outpost was opened in Othakadai.

The court directed the authorities to ensure effective steps were taken to control the movement of drugs through strict adherence to the provisions of NDPS Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.