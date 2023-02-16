ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Tahsildar to survey land

February 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account allegations made regarding encroachments on the pathway leading to the burial ground in Kumaravadi village at Manapparai taluk in Tiruchi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Manapparai Tahsildar to survey the land.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Thangavel of Tiruchi district, who said the land was classified as ‘vandipathai’. However, the district administration submitted that there were no encroachments on the land.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Tahsildar to survey the land with the help of the Taluk Surveyor, measure and fix the boundaries in the survey number which was classified as ‘vandipathai’, after issuing notice to all the parties concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court directed that if there were any encroachments, the Tahsildar should take necessary action for their removal, after giving sufficient opportunity of personal hearing to all the parties concerned and by following due process of law, as expeditiously as possible. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US