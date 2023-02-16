HC directs Tahsildar to survey land

February 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account allegations made regarding encroachments on the pathway leading to the burial ground in Kumaravadi village at Manapparai taluk in Tiruchi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Manapparai Tahsildar to survey the land.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Thangavel of Tiruchi district, who said the land was classified as ‘vandipathai’. However, the district administration submitted that there were no encroachments on the land.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Tahsildar to survey the land with the help of the Taluk Surveyor, measure and fix the boundaries in the survey number which was classified as ‘vandipathai’, after issuing notice to all the parties concerned.

The court directed that if there were any encroachments, the Tahsildar should take necessary action for their removal, after giving sufficient opportunity of personal hearing to all the parties concerned and by following due process of law, as expeditiously as possible. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.