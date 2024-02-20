HC directs Tahsildar to file report on encroachments on govt. library land

February 20, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruvadanai Tahsildar to file a report on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to remove encroachments from the premises of a government library in Thondi in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Tahsildar to conduct an inspection and file the report on the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thondi, who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments from the library land.

During the hearing, the authorities submitted that the encroachments were removed. However, the petitioner said there were still encroachments. Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the Tahsildar to inspect the place and file a report on February 27.

The petitioner said the library building had become old. He had earlier filed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to demolish the old building and construct a new one. Based on the direction of the court, the dilapidated building was demolished.

However, no steps were taken to construct a new building. Under these circumstances, the land was encroached upon, he said.

Earlier, the court was told that the library was currently functioning on the premises of a government school and a proposal had been made for the construction of a new building.