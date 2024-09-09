GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs State to take steps to set up old age homes in each district

Govt. submits that it has not set up any old age home in any district; all such homes are run either by NGOs or charitable organisations which are given grants

Published - September 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to take steps to establish old age homes in each district of Tamil Nadu in six months.

The court issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2011 by E. Athisayakumar who sought a direction to the State to establish old age homes for indigent senior citizens and abandoned parents in each district under Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and Rule 19 of the Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009.

The petitioner said the Act imposed an obligation on the government to establish and maintain at least one old age home in each district, and left the upper limit of the number of such homes to the discretion of the government.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the Act was brought about with a noble intention of protecting the senior citizens and the parents who were not supported by their children. The government submitted that it had not established any old age home on its own in any district.

All old age homes were being run either by non-governmental organisations or charitable organisations which were given grants for maintaining the old age homes. Taking note of the submission, the court directed the State to take steps to establish old age homes in all districts in Tamil Nadu.

Disposing of the petition, the court also granted liberty to the petitioner to reopen the case if the government did not take steps for the construction of old age homes in six months.

