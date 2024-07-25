HC directs State to take steps to identify, restore ‘Nagara Mandapams’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Department of Archaeology, Madurai Collector and the Virudhunagar Collector to take steps to identify, restore and protect ‘Nagara Mandapams’ situated in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan (since elevated to the Supreme Court) and Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that Article 51A(f) of the Constitution mandated that it should be the duty of every citizen of India to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to identify, restore and protect the ‘Nagara Mandapams’, the court directed the authorities to complete the entire exercise in five months.

The petitioner said King Thirumalai Nayak had donated a drum called ‘Nagara Murasu’ to Srivilliputtur Andal Temple. The beat of the drum would announce the performance of pujas at the temple. The king had constructed several ‘Nagara Mandapams’ between Madurai and Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

The drum was used for announcing important events and festivals to the devotees. The mandapams, which were nearly four centuries old, were part of the cultural heritage of the State, he said.

The grievance of the petitioner was that the mandapams were in a dilapidated condition and that they might crumble anytime. There was also the danger of encroachment, he complained.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities concerned for the identification and the protection of the mandapams.

The court directed the authorities to take note of his representation and take action accordingly. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.

