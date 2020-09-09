HC directs State to respond to queries on conduct of investigation

09 September 2020 18:17 IST

MADURAI

Taking into account serious lapses in the investigation in a criminal case, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court put forth a series of queries for the State to respond on knowledge and expertise of investigating officers in conducting criminal investigation and how it was ensured by superior officials.

The court was hearing a criminal appeal preferred by Balamurugan from Sivaganga. The trial court had found him guilty of culpable homicide. With several lapses in investigation in the case, the High Court set aside the conviction and acquitted the petitioner. The fine amount paid by him was directed to be refunded.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that in a case of murder, an officer in the rank of Inspector of Police conducts the investigation and has the assistance of subordinate officers. The superior officials are expected to monitor the investigation. An impartial investigation is the basic requirement for any investigation.

“We are taking pride that the Tamil Nadu State Police is one of the best investigation agencies in the world and it is because of the exemplary service rendered by our police officers. We cannot allow this reputation of the agency be eroded by some irresponsible officers”, the Judge said.

Further the Judge pointed out that in the recent years, the quality of investigation in the State was considerably decreasing and the conviction rate was slowly declining, while the combined acquittal and discharge rate was on the rise. If the investigation is carried out in such a manner, victims will lose their faith in the system, the court said.

In a murder case, if the trial ends in acquittal, a practice was in existence not long ago to call for an explanation from the investigation officer and disciplinary proceedings were initiated, if it was found that the investigation was perfunctory. But it appears that this practice had been given a go by, the Judge said.

The court sought State’s response to whether the investigation officer alone was responsible or the superior officers were also responsible in case of lapses of investigation. “Whether the circulars issued by the Director General of Police are being complied with and is there an existing mechanism to enhance the quality of investigation?”

The court asked as to why not a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh be awarded to the victim in the present case who suffered because of the perfunctory investigation and the same be recovered from the investigating officers concerned. The case was adjourned to September 22 for filing the response/reply.