HC directs State to provide job to woman on compassionate grounds

August 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to provide employment to a woman from Theni district who had sought appointment under compassionate grounds. Her father, a Grade-I Police Constable, died while in service.

The court was hearing a petition filed by J. Nivetha, who sought a direction to the authorities to provide her a suitable job on the basis of her educational qualification. Her father K. Jothi died in harness in 2008. The petitioner said that she was 15 years old then and her brother was 11 years.

Her mother had made a representation to the authorities seeking appointment under compassionate grounds. However, it was rejected in 2010 as the petitioner was a minor then. Another representation made in 2011 was still pending before the authorities for consideration, she said.

The State submitted that the petitioner on the date of the application was 17 years, 11 months and one day old and therefore she was not entitled to appointment on compassionate grounds on the basis of a government order which mandates that an applicant seeking compassionate appointment should be a major at the time of making the application and moreover, after a lapse of 15 years from the date of the death of the employee, it would not be possible to consider the application.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that whenever a representation of this nature was made to a statutory authority, there was a duty cast upon the authority to consider the same on its own merits and pass appropriate orders instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely. As such, non-consideration of the representation would amount to dereliction of duty.

Taking into account that in similar petitions the court had earlier granted relief, the judge held that the court was inclined to consider this as a special case and directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner, issue her with an appointment order and accommodate her in any suitable post on the basis of her educational qualification on compassionate grounds in 12 weeks.

