HC directs State to provide employment on compassionate grounds to wife of frontline warrior who died during COVID-19 pandemic

November 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a woman whose husband, a Health Inspector, died during COVID-19 pandemic, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider her representation and provide her employment on compassionate grounds.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2021 by M. Sharmila Banu of Dindigul. The petitioner’s husband, M. Nainar Mohamed, who served as a Health Inspector Grade I in Dindigul, a frontline warrior, died due to cardiac arrest in November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in service, the petitioner’s husband availed House Building Advance (HBA) for the construction of a house. A sum of ₹ 25 lakh was sanctioned in favour of her husband. Unfortunately, the petitioner’s husband died within a few days of receiving the first installment of ₹ 12.50 lakh.

Under these circumstances, in 2021, the authorities passed an order directing the petitioner to pay an amount of ₹ 12.50 lakh with interest towards the first installment of the HBA disbursed to the petitioner’s husband, failing which the same would be deducted from the terminal benefits of the petitioner’s husband. Challenging the same, the present petition was filed. The total pension amount of ₹ 9.17 lakh sanctioned towards the Contributory Pension Scheme of the petitioner’s husband had also been withheld by the authorities.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that the authorities ought to have dealt with the case with much compassion, kindness and social responsibility. It was the duty of the court to secure the livelihood of the petitioner and her mother-in-law as a tribute towards the greatest service contributed by her husband during COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline warrior.

The court quashed the order passed by the authorities and directed the State to provide employment to the petitioner on compassionate grounds based on her educational qualification in four weeks.

The petitioner was directed to draw the sanctioned sum of Rs.9.17 lakh by presenting a bill towards the Contributory Pension Scheme. On the petitioner being appointed to a suitable post, the authorities were directed to deduct a sum of ₹ 10,000 per month from the date of salary of every month towards ₹ 12.50 lakh first installment of HBA loan and waive the interest towards the loan amount.