HC directs State to proceed with tender process

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to proceed with the tender process for the construction of an additional moffusil bus stand in Karur. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought direction to the authorities to complete the tender process.

A Division Bench of Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Tharani took note of the submissions and observed that Karur municipality had taken steps for the establishment of a new bus stand in Karur as the old bus stand was in a damaged condition and was unable to accommodate the more bus bays.

The court observed that the efforts made by Karur municipality did not fructify due to various litigations filed one after another. Under such circumstances, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation came forward to establish a moffusil bus stand in the outskirts of the town. The lands were transferred and administrative sanction was also given.

Subsequently, petitions were filed challenging the tender notification. A Division Bench of the court ordered that status quo be maintained as on date. It was made clear that no temporary bus stand shall be established in the place. However, the court allowed the tender process to go on, the judges observed.

Appeals were also filed against a single bench order that dismissed the petitions challenging the tender notification. The court had observed that pendency of the appeals would not be a bar for TNSTC to proceed with the tender. The court observed there was no order restraining TNSTC from proceeding with the tender process. The court directed the TNSTC to proceed with the tender process and disposed of the petition filed by P. Kumaresan of Karur.