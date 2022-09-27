HC directs State to pay compensation to youth 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to a youth from Madurai in 12 weeks. His right leg had to be amputated up to knee due to the development of gangrene following an attack by a group of men.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Selvakumar. In 2020, while he was waiting for his brother, a group of four men approached him and demanded his mobile phone. When he asked why they wanted his mobile phone, they attacked him with a weapon. He was severely injured.

He was rushed to a Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. He was discharged the next day. However, due to severe pain he was again brought to the hospital for treatment. He alleged that he was not given proper treatment.

In a counter affidavit, the Government Rajaji Hospital authorities submitted that all protocols were followed and proper medical treatment was provided. Due to development of gangrene, amputation was carried out as a life-saving measure.

It was further submitted that such a condition can develop following compound fractures and it may take hours to weeks after the initial trauma and inoculation. The allegations of medical negligence were denied.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that at that point of time COVID-19 was at its peak and beds in government hospitals were in acute scarcity. There is nothing on record to show that improper treatment was given to the petitioner.

The loss faced by the petitioner is humongous and the pain and suffering undergone by him can very well be understood, the judge said.