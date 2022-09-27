HC directs State to pay compensation to youth 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 27, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to a youth from Madurai in 12 weeks. His right leg had to be amputated up to knee due to the development of gangrene following an attack by a group of men.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Selvakumar. In 2020, while he was waiting for his brother, a group of four men approached him and demanded his mobile phone. When he asked why they wanted his mobile phone, they attacked him with a weapon. He was severely injured.

He was rushed to a Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. He was discharged the next day. However, due to severe pain he was again brought to the hospital for treatment. He alleged that he was not given proper treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a counter affidavit, the Government Rajaji Hospital authorities submitted that all protocols were followed and proper medical treatment was provided. Due to development of gangrene, amputation was carried out as a life-saving measure.

It was further submitted that such a condition can develop following compound fractures and it may take hours to weeks after the initial trauma and inoculation. The allegations of medical negligence were denied.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that at that point of time COVID-19 was at its peak and beds in government hospitals were in acute scarcity. There is nothing on record to show that improper treatment was given to the petitioner.

The loss faced by the petitioner is humongous and the pain and suffering undergone by him can very well be understood, the judge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app