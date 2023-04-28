HC directs State to pay compensation to woman, provide free education to third child

April 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a woman had conceived and delivered her third child after she had undergone tubectomy, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to pay compensation of ₹ 3 lakh to the woman. The court also directed the authorities to provide free education to her third child.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that considering the economic and social background of the petitioner and other circumstances, she was entitled to the compensation. The State should provide free education to the third child of the petitioner, either in a government school or in a private school, the court directed.

The fees already paid, if any, shall be refunded and all the expenses on books, stationery, uniforms and other educational expenses should be met by the authorities. Further, the authorities should pay ₹ 1.20 lakh per year (₹ 10,000 per month) to meet the other expenses like food and proper up-bringing till it completes graduation or attains 21 years, whichever is earlier, the court directed.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by the woman from Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said that she was a homemaker and her husband an agricultural labourer. After delivering her second child, she underwent a tubectomy in 2013. However, she conceived in 2014 and delivered her third child in 2015.

Thereafter, the petitioner again underwent the same procedure to prevent future pregnancy. With a grievance that she had to raise another child due to medical negligence, she made a representation seeking compensation. With no proper response, she approached the court seeking appropriate compensation.

Justice Pugalendhi observed that Family Planning is a National Programme being implemented through various government hospitals and health centres. The implementation of the programme is directly in the hands of the government, including the medical officers. The medical officers entrusted with the implementation of the Family Planning Programme cannot, by their negligent acts, sabotage the scheme of national importance.

The court observed that the people of the country who cooperate voluntarily for sterilisation reasonably expect that after undergoing the operation, they would be able to avoid further pregnancy and the consequent birth of an additional child. The petitioner had voluntarily undergone the sterilisation operation. However, things went sideways due to medical negligence and she gave birth to the third child. The petitioner was made to suffer pain and agony and the burden of financial liability.