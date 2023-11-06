HC directs State to pay compensation to woman and provide free education to fifth child

November 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a woman had conceived and delivered her fifth child after she had undergone tubectomy, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the woman and provide free education to her fifth child.

Relying on earlier court orders, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that considering the facts and circumstances of the case and also the economic and social background of the petitioner, the woman was entitled for a compensation of ₹3 lakh.

The court took note of the fact that a compensation of ₹30,000 had been paid to the petitioner as per a government order issued in 2013. In view of the same, the amount shall be given credit and the balance amount shall be paid as compensation to the petitioner, the court observed.

The court directed the State to provide free education to the fifth child of the petitioner either in a government school or in a private school. The authorities concerned shall pay a sum of ₹1.20 lakh per year (₹10,000 per month) to meet the child’s needs for proper upbringing till the child completes its graduation or till 21 years, whichever is earlier. The court was hearing a petition filed in 2020 by the woman from Madurai, who had underwent the tubectomy in Virudhunagar district. She had sought compensation from the State for medical negligence.

