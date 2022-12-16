HC directs State to pay compensation to two men falsely implicated in 2013 murder case of BJP functionary

December 16, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 8 lakh to two persons respectively who were falsely implicated in the 2013 murder case of a BJP functionary in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the State government to pay compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to V. N. Raja Mohamed and ₹ 8 lakh to M. Manoharan within 16 weeks and recover the same from the then Inspector of Police, Paramakudi Town Police Station, Ratna Kumar.

The court was hearing the separate petitions filed by Raja Mohamed and Manoharan. The petitioners said they were falsely implicated in the 2013 murder case of a BJP functionary Murugan reported in Paramakudi. They were also detained under the National Security Act.

The investigation into the case was conducted by Inspector of Police Ratna Kumar. Later, the probe was transferred to the CB-CID. The real accused in the murder case were identified as Fakruddin, Bilal Malik and Panna Ismail.

The charge sheet was filed and the petitioners were exonerated. Departmental action was taken against Ratna Kumar. It was alleged that due to pressure exerted by the higher officials, he had hastily fixed the petitioners as the accused.

The petitioners said even after their release from prison, they had faced several difficulties. Their families were affected and excommunicated from society.

The court said the petitioners must be compensated suitably for the false implication in the criminal case, infringement of fundamental rights and for the consequential sufferings they had undergone.