HC directs State to pay compensation to kin of man who died after being hit by a policeman during vehicle check

October 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹29 lakh to the family of a man from Madurai who sustained serious head injuries and later died after falling from his motorcycle when hit with a lathi by a policeman near MGR Bridge in 2019, during a routine vehicle check.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2019 by V. Gajapriya. The petitioner said that her husband T. Vivekananda Kumar was struck on the chest by a policeman while trying to halt the motorcycle. Due to the impact, he fell down and sustained serious injuries. The pillion rider, Saravana Kumar, an associate of the deceased, suffered from shock due to the impact.

She said that her husband succumbed to his injuries the next day at the hospital. Finding it hard to make ends meet as the family had lost its sole breadwinner, the petitioner sought an appropriate compensation from the State and a government job based on her qualification.

The authorities filed a status report before the court stating that pursuant to the court order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Madurai City, conducted further investigation and filed a final report against Head Constable K. Ramesh Babu. The trial was pending.

As per a government order, compensation was awarded by the government in certain cases involving death due to physical assault by police. A sum of ₹3 lakh was sanctioned to the petitioner. Disciplinary proceedings against the other police personnel involved had been initiated, it was submitted.

Justice P. Dhanabal observed that since the authorities themselves admitted that the deceased fell down at the time of the vehicle check and later died, the family of the deceased have to be compensated. There were prima facie materials available to fasten the liability on the police officials. It was the duty of the authorities to pay compensation to the petitioner for the death of her husband, the court observed.

The negligence on the part of the Head Constable had to be decided by the court concerned independently based on the available evidence, the court observed and directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹29 lakh. The court said that the authorities could take assistance from the Madurai District Legal Services Authority. With regard to providing employment, the court cannot direct the State to give employment to the petitioner and it was for the government to decide the same as per rules, the court said and disposed of the petition.