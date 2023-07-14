HC directs State to pay compensation to farmers for laying road across farm lands

July 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the fact that a road was laid across agricultural patta lands in Arasakulam village at Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to acquire the lands.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to acquire the lands by paying compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The court observed that the compensation under the Act would have to be calculated from the date on which the trespass was committed by the government by laying a road. The land acquisition proceedings should be completed in four months. If it was not completed in four months, the petitioners would be at liberty to remove the road and the revenue authorities should not interfere, the court said.

The Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police would provide adequate protection to the petitioners to remove the road in the event of the acquisition not being completed in four months. The completion of the acquisition would mean payment of the entire compensation, the court observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed against laying of the road across agricultural lands. The Revenue officials admitted that the lands belonged to the petitioners. It was said that a road was laid in order to provide access to the village as it did not have a proper road. Schoolchildren found it difficult to access the main road from the village, it was said.

Taking note of the fact that the road bisected some lands, the court directed the authorities to provide culverts in three or four places along the road. The affected people would be entitled to claim severance compensation in the land acquisition proceedings, the court observed.