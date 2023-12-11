HC directs State to pay compensation to family of man who died in a hospital in Sivaganga

December 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a 74-year-old man was administered Dextrose drug after the expiry date, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh to the family of the man from Sivaganga district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Rajeswari of Sivaganga district. The petitioner said that her husband was suffering from age-related issues. He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. He was administered a Dextrose drug which had expired by a month.

Half the bottle had been infused by the time their son found that the drug had expired. The drip was removed. However, her husband’s health deteriorated and later he died. She said that it was a case of medical negligence and sought compensation.

The State submitted that the petitioner’s husband had health issues. He was 74 years old with multiple comorbid conditions. It was submitted that the Dextrose drug was used to stabilise the sugar level. On finding that the expiry date was over, it was not administered on the petitioner’s husband.

An inquiry was conducted by a committee and it had come to the conclusion that the petitioner’s husband did not die due to administering of the Dextrose drug. He died because of multiple comorbid conditions due to old age, it was submitted.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the medical records showed that the petitioner’s husband died due to cardio respiratory arrest. There was nothing to show that such cardiac arrest was occasioned only due to transfusion of the Dextrose drug on the patient. The court observed that no medical literature had been placed before the court to show that administering the Dextrose drug after the expiry date leads to cardiac arrest.

The only negligence that can be deciphered from the materials available before the court was the administering of the drug that had expired, the court observed and directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the family in six weeks.