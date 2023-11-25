HC directs State to pay compensation of ₹4 lakh to family of man electrocuted in cattle shed

November 25, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay compensation of ₹4 lakh to the family of a man from Ramanathapuram district. He was electrocuted in his cattle shed in 2021 and a calf was also electrocuted.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Viji of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner said that her husband was an autorickshaw driver. They had a cow and a calf. She said that her husband went into the backyard to attend to the cow and when he switched on the lights in the cattle shed, he was electrocuted. The calf in the cattle shed was also electrocuted.

A case was registered. The petitioner made a representation seeking compensation. Since it was not considered, the present petition was filed.

Tangedco submitted that the corporation would be liable to pay compensation only if there was negligence on their part. Under certain circumstances, by invoking no fault liability, ex-gratia was paid. Every case of electrocution would not attract no fault liability, it was submitted.

While Tangedco submitted that the occurrence took place inside the house of the petitioner and the question of Tangedco paying compensation did not arise, the State submitted that the occurrence was not due to natural causes. Therefore, the State cannot be called upon to pay compensation.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took into account the fact that on the day of the occurrence, there was heavy rain. When there was heavy rain there was always scope for electricity leakage, the court observed.

The court observed that the government order issued in 2017 provides for granting financial assistance when death occurred due to natural causes. The natural phenomena envisaged by the G.O. included thunder, lightning, gale and hailstorm. The petitioner’s husband’s death can definitely be attributable to natural phenomena, the court observed.

The court held that the petitioner would be entitled to financial assistance in terms of the G.O. The court directed the petitioner to give a fresh representation to the State and the State shall sanction ₹4 lakh to the petitioner in four months.

