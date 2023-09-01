HC directs State to pay compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to kin of boy who died in custody

September 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the family members of a 17-year-old boy who died following custodial torture at the hands of S.S. Colony police in Madurai in 2019.

Justice P. Dhanabal directed the State to pay the compensation in two months. The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by M. Jeya, the mother of the boy, from Kochadai. The petitioner had sought appropriate compensation from the State and also a government job for a family member.

The court observed that if there were any difficulties, the authorities could take the assistance of the Madurai District Legal Services Authority. With regard to the recovery of the amount from the erring officials, it was for the government to decide the same since the trial in the case was pending and the court cannot form any opinion with regard to the compensation to be recovered from the erring officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the court observed that the petitioner cannot seek a government job as a matter of right and the court also cannot pass any such orders. It was for the State to decide the same on merits.

The petitioner said her son was picked up by the S.S. Colony police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. However, her son was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries, she said.

Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital. The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court. Earlier, while ordering a CB-CID probe into the case, the court observed it was unhappy with the way the case was handled by the police and pulled up the police, the GRH and the Juvenile Justice Board for not acting fairly in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.