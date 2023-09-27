HC directs State to pay compensation of ₹25 lakh to father of youth who was electrocuted at medical camp organised by temple authorities

September 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the father of a youth who was electrocuted in Tiruvannamalai in 2014. The youth was in Tiruvannamalai along with his friends to perform Girivalam, circumambulation of the hill.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2014 by Swamiji. The petitioner said that his son Angappan alias Vignesh, an engineering graduate, along with his friends visited Tiruvannamalai on a full moon day to perform Girivalam. At 10.45 p.m., when they were performing Girivalam, a hoarding fell on the youth and he was seriously injured.

The petitioner’s son was rushed to a medical camp organised by the Arunachaleswarar temple. There was an electrical short circuit and the youth happened to touch one of the pillars of the tent. He was electrocuted. He died on the way to the hospital. The government announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹One lakh. The present petition was filed seeking adequate compensation.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the death of the petitioner’s son was entirely due to the negligence on the part of the authorities concerned. The falling of the hoarding cannot be considered as a proximate cause for the petitioner’s son’s death. However, it was the duty of the local body to ensure that the hoardings were installed properly.

“I take judicial notice of the fact that quite a few fatalities have occurred on account of the unsafe installation of hoardings in Tamil Nadu”, the judge observed.

Every full moon day, lakhs of devotees visit Tiruvannamalai to perform Girivalam. Even on other days, devotees throng the temple and the ashrams. The statutory scheme set out in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 casts an obligation on the part of the local body to make appropriate arrangements for the well-being of the devotees, the court observed.

The court observed that the District Administration as well as the local body were responsible for ensuring the safety of the pilgrims and the devotees. It was their duty to have ensured that in the medical camp, fool-proof safety arrangements had been made. The authorities should ensure that proper arrangements were in place. The court took note of the fact that on account of improper wiring, short circuit had taken place. Tangedco cannot be blamed for the occurrence, the court observed.

Taking into account that the deceased youth was an engineering graduate and later his mother also died heartbroken, the court directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the petitioner, the father of the youth, in four weeks.