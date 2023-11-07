HC directs State to pay compensation of ₹ 18 lakh to family of man who allegedly died due to custodial torture

November 07, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 18 lakh to the family of a man who allegedly died due to custodial torture in Sivaganga district in 2017.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2018 by S. Santhi. She said that her husband, Subramanian, a goldsmith, was tortured in police custody. The petitioner said that the police had brought her husband to their home with multiple injuries all over his body. When she inquired, she was told that her husband was involved in a murder case.

She said that the police personnel took away with them jewels from the workshop at their home. Her husband and her son were taken away by the police. Later, the petitioner said that her son called her and told her that Subramanian had died and the body was kept at Karaikudi government hospital. She was told that her husband died due to torture by the police.

The police alleged that the man was involved in many chain snatching cases and during an inquiry had admitted that he was involved in a murder case. He had also admitted to having committed other offences. When he was being taken to places of occurrences, he complained of chest pain. He was taken to the government hospital. Later, he died.

Justice P. Dhanabal observed that the deceased died during police custody. Therefore, police are liable to pay compensation to the petitioner. The authorities could take assistance from Sivaganga District Legal Services Authority, the court directed.