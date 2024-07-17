HC directs State to pay ₹5.50 lakh compensation to family of schoolboy who drowned in Gundar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹5.50 lakh to the family of a schoolboy from Madurai who drowned in Gundar river in 2017.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2018 by R. Murugan, father of the boy, who said on the day of the incident his son who had gone to school did not return home. He was later found drowned in the river.

He said his son was allowed to go out of the school during school hours. The authorities were liable to pay compensation for his death, the petitioner said and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh. The State submitted that the schoolboy did not leave the school during the school hours. It was after the school hours that he had gone to the river along with his friends, it was submitted.

Justice C. Saravanan observed that the Education Department could not be made liable to pay compensation as no negligence could be attributed to the school. At best, the Public Works Department might be liable to pay compensation as it was their responsibility to ensure that rivers were not visited by individuals, particularly minors, who were at the risk of getting drowned on account of the water current, weeds and the depth of the rivers.

The court directed the Madurai Collector and PWD officials to pay ₹5.50 lakh with interest as compensation in one month.