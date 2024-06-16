HC directs State to pay ₹3 lakh compensation to youth who sustained injuries after he was assaulted by policeman

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay ₹3 lakh compensation to the family of a youth from Tiruchi who sustained injuries after he was beaten up by a policeman in 2016. He was a minor at the time of the incident.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Amutha, the mother of the youth. The petitioner said that at the time of the incident her son was 16 years old. In December 2016, at about 12 a.m. after attending bhajan at a temple in Thennur, her son was returning home along with his friend, she said.

On the way back home, they stopped to drink tea. When they were drinking tea, the then Head Constable, Subramani, came to the spot and hit her son without any reason, she said. When her son tried to leave the place, the policeman chased her son, who fell to the ground and sustained injuries.

She said her son received treatment as an inpatient. She wrote to authorities concerned seeking appropriate action be taken. However, no action was taken, the petitioner said.

The State submitted that no such occurrence took place as alleged by the petitioner. One Mohanraj was assaulted by a few boys following an altercation. Later, the authorities came to know that one of the boys sustained injuries while escaping from the spot, it was submitted.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran observed that from the perusal of the records, it is seen that even though the authorities examined a number of witnesses, they failed to examine the friend of the petitioner’s son, who was with him on the date of occurrence.

According to the authorities, one Mohanraj was attacked. No complaint was received from Mohanraj. In such circumstances, the police personnel ought to have filed a complaint. However, they have failed to file a complaint and it creates suspicion, the court observed.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court came to the conclusion that the son of the petitioner sustained injuries after he was attacked by the police personnel. A huge amount was spent towards medical expenses. Even today, he has pain in his right thigh. Hence, to meet the ends of justice, compensation is liable to be given to the petitioner’s son, the court observed. The court directed the State to pay the compensation amount in two months and disposed of the petition.

