HC directs State to issue detailed circular instructing officials to ensure waterbodies are not chosen for putting up construction

Taking into account that in many cases government buildings were built on waterbodies, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to issue a detailed circular instructing officials to ensure that waterbodies were not chosen for putting up such construction.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed Secretaries to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to issue a detailed circular instructing officials that in future, while selecting a site for putting up any building, it would be ensured that the waterbodies were not chosen for putting up construction.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by S. Arumai Dass who sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachment from a waterbody in Pazhavoor in Radhapuram Taluk in Tirunelveli district. According to the petitioner, a stream runs in Pazhavoor. It starts from the western ghats in the western side of Avaraikulam and there were several encroachments on the waterbody, he said.

The construction of a service centre under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme triggered the filing of the writ petition, the court observed. The authorities had admitted that the construction was being made in the waterbody and a sum of ₹14.55 lakh was already spent and further construction had been stopped after the institution of the petition.

Before the site was chosen, no formal approval was obtained. Construction in any waterbody cannot be permitted and it has to be necessarily demolished, the court observed and directed the Tirunelveli Collector to ensure that the amount of ₹14.55 lakh public funds were recovered from the erring staff. The court also directed the Collector to ensure that the construction was demolished and the debris removed forthwith and the waterbody restored to its original condition.

