HC directs State to frame guidelines for granting licence to shops on road margins

July 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of shops being put up on road margins, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a set of directions to the State.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the Secretaries to Highways and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments to constitute a committee, identify the number of such shops permitted across the State, ensure strict compliance with relevant Acts and Rules on grant of licence on road margins and ensure convenience of the public.

The departments should frame guidelines for granting licences in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Highways Act and the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act. They should also ensure that the pathways or sidewalks on road margins or streets were not occupied or encroached upon for any other purpose.

The court observed that the Supreme Court had time and again reiterated that footpaths or pavements were public properties. They were not laid for private use and indeed their use for a private purpose frustrated the very objective of their existence. Road margins and streets were meant for the use of pedestrians.

However, with the connivance of some officers, permissions were granted to put up shops on road margins, leaving the public to walk on the roads. This caused inconvenience to pedestrians as well as commuters and led to accidents. The difficulties faced by the public on account of these roadside shops could be witnessed all over the State and even in cities like Madurai such pathways were occupied by shops as being done opposite omni bus stand and near Government Rajaji Hospital, the court observed.

There were no guidelines for permitting such shops on road margin and pavements. The permission which was granted only for a limited period was allowed to continue for years together. These shops established on the pavements were expanding their structure in due course and occupying more space. What was the rent prescribed for these shops, how rents were accounted for, how these shops were permitted to run for years together and on what basis they were permitted were not known, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Chinnamasanam of Virudhunagar district, who had set up a kiosk on road margin to sell Aavin products. He said authorities removed the kiosk without notice and sought a direction to restore it. The court held that the petitioner was not having any right or authority to establish a shop on a road margin without permission.