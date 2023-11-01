HC directs State to fix seniority of Grade II Police Constable on par with batchmates

November 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a Grade II Police Constable, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to fix the seniority of the petitioner on par with his 2007-08 batchmates. The court observed that there was a five-year delay in issuing the appointment order.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by the constable. The petitioner said that he appeared for selection to the post of Grade II Police Constable for 2007-08 and he successfully cleared the tests conducted by the TNUSRB. However, he did not get the appointment order.

Aggrieved over the same, he had approached the court for relief. The authorities told the court that on verification it was found that he was a member of ‘Manitha Neethi Pasarai,’ an offshoot of banned organisations. Therefore, the petitioner was denied appointment.

Taking into account that the particular organisation had not been banned, the court had directed the authorities to issue him the appointment order, following which it was issued. The petitioner filed the present petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fix the seniority on par with his 2007-08 batchmates.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that it was the responsibility of the court to take into account the ‘agony’ of persons like the petitioner. Discrimination should not be shown in any form. Every responsible citizen should be given ample scope to prove their potential in the service of the nation without imposing any hurdles.

In fact, facilitating a bright future to all individuals without any discrimination ensures a strong and stable nation. Mere presumptions and prejudices of anyone acting in any capacity should not be a valid reason for restricting someone else’s career growth as stipulated by the law in a democratic society, the court observed.

Once taken into government service in a particular batch, he will be naturally eligible for consideration for promotion along with his batchmates as per the statutory provisions. Depriving this would be against the principles of equity and natural justice. The court has no hesitation to hold that the respondents denied to give appointment order to the petitioner, though he was fully qualified and eligible for the appointment for the selection held for Grade-II Police Constable in 2007-08, the court observed.

The court had no hesitation to hold that the authorities had denied the appointment order to the petitioner, though he was fully qualified and eligible for the appointment for the selection for Grade-II Police Constable for 2007-08. As of now he had completed 10 years of service. Even in the counter affidavit filed by the Director General of Police there was not any whisper about the integrity issues with the petitioner while he was discharging his duties in the Police Department.

It itself showed that the opinion framed by the authorities against the petitioner for not giving appointment order to him for five years was not correct. The court held that the petitioner was entitled for the seniority on par with his batch mates, who were appointed in the selection process held in 2007-08. The court also directed the authorities to provide all consequential benefits including promotion.