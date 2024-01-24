HC directs State to file status report on plea seeking action against illegal stone quarrying in Karur district

January 24, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter affidavit to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to take action against illegal stone quarries in Karur district, including the one owned by Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi of the DMK.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the government to file a status report on a petition filed by advocate C. Ezhilarasu of Othakadai in Madurai.

The petitioner said a joint inspection was conducted by the authorities in the quarries alleged to have been involved in illegal quarrying. In the process, they also inspected the quarry owned by Mr. Palaniyandi at Sivayam North in Krishnarayapuram taluk in Karur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities imposed a fine of ₹23.54 crore on the quarry owned by Mr. Palaniyandi for having violated licence norms and quarrying even after the expiry of the lease period. However, till date the fine amount had not been paid and the illegal quarrying was still continuing, he said.

He complained that this showed the failure on the part of the authorities who should carry out routine inspections in order to ascertain whether the quarries were operating with valid permits. If quarries were operating even after the imposition of fine, the authorities were duty bound to take necessary criminal action. They should have sealed the premises and seized the machinery, he said.

The petitioner said there were at least 200 such illegal quarries operating in Karur district alone. A representation was made to the authorities to take appropriate action against all illegal quarries in Karur district, including that of Mr. Palaniyandi, but no steps had been initiated so far, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.