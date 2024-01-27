HC directs State to file feasibility report on plea seeking child-friendly interview halls in prisons

January 27, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a feasibility report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to the government to set up child-friendly interview halls in Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report from the authorities, while hearing a petition filed in 2016 by advocate K.R. Raja of Palayamkottai.

The petitioner said parental imprisonment had an impact on children. The children of inmates visited their parents in prisons. Prison buildings were constructed without considering the impact they had on the young visitors, often presenting remote and inaccessible facilities which were inappropriate for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the children visited the prison they found their time unsatisfying. Restrictions and conditions were imposed. They had to talk to their parents through wire mesh partitions. They would become tired and restless as a result, he said.

There was a need for special child-friendly facilities in the prisons. The place could have toys for the children and non-uniformed staff. It could significantly improve the quality of the children’s visit. It would strengthen parent-child relationship and help in successful post-release family reunification, he said.

Special funds should be allocated to each Central and Special Prison to set up child-friendly interview halls and separate areas which were suitable for meetings between the children and their parents, the petitioner said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.