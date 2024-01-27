GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs State to file feasibility report on plea seeking child-friendly interview halls in prisons

The direction was passed by a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, which was hearing a PIL plea filed in 2016 by advocate K.R. Raja of Palayamkottai

January 27, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The PIL petition said prison buildings were constructed without considering the impact they had on child visitors, often presenting remote and inaccessible facilities which were inappropriate for them.

The PIL petition said prison buildings were constructed without considering the impact they had on child visitors, often presenting remote and inaccessible facilities which were inappropriate for them. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a feasibility report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to the government to set up child-friendly interview halls in Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report from the authorities, while hearing a petition filed in 2016 by advocate K.R. Raja of Palayamkottai.

The petitioner said parental imprisonment had an impact on children. The children of inmates visited their parents in prisons. Prison buildings were constructed without considering the impact they had on the young visitors, often presenting remote and inaccessible facilities which were inappropriate for them.

When the children visited the prison they found their time unsatisfying. Restrictions and conditions were imposed. They had to talk to their parents through wire mesh partitions. They would become tired and restless as a result, he said.

There was a need for special child-friendly facilities in the prisons. The place could have toys for the children and non-uniformed staff. It could significantly improve the quality of the children’s visit. It would strengthen parent-child relationship and help in successful post-release family reunification, he said.

Special funds should be allocated to each Central and Special Prison to set up child-friendly interview halls and separate areas which were suitable for meetings between the children and their parents, the petitioner said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.