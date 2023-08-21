August 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file detailed counter affidavits to the petitions filed by one of the victims of the Ambasamudram custodial torture case T. Arunkumar.

The petitioner Arunkumar filed four petitions before the court, seeking a copy of the inquiry report, compensation from the State, copy of the CCTV footage at the police station and a direction to the CB-CID to complete the investigation in the case and to file the final report before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

Justice D. Nagarjun directed the State to file detailed counter affidavits and adjourned the hearing in the case. The petitioner said he and a few others, including his younger brother, were picked up by the police in the name of an inquiry in an attempt to murder case.

He said they were subjected to inhumane treatment by a team of police personnel led by the then Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh (now suspended).

In his petitions, he sought a copy of the inquiry report. IAS Officer P. Amudha conducted an inquiry into the incident. He also sought compensation from the State as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The petitioner said that speedy investigation and justice were part of the fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens of the country. He sought a direction to CB-CID to complete the investigation in the case and file the final report before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

He said that as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, interim compensation and protection should have been provided to him and his family. However, the authorities did not do so, he said. He also sought a copy of the CCTV footage at the police station.