HC directs State to file counter affidavit on petitions challenging release of convicts in Melavalavu massacre case

November 18, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a counter affidavit from the State government on a batch of petitions filed in 2019 challenging the release of the 13 life convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case.

The convicts belonging to an intermediate caste were released in 2019 on account of MGR centenary celebrations as a result of good conduct. They were convicted of hacking to death six members of the Scheduled Caste in 1997, including the Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan.

Challenging the release of the 13 convicts, advocate P. Rathinam, family members of the victims and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi had filed the petitions in 2019.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh directed the State government to file a counter affidavit on the petitions after it was said that one of the convicts was also involved in a double murder case.

The court wanted to ascertain as to whether the 13 released convicts were involved in cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The judges adjourned the hearing in the case till November 29.

Earlier, the court had expressed displeasure over the manner in which the 13 convicts were released. The court had directed the State to produce the government orders passed in this regard.

The court had questioned the State as to how the 13 persons, convicted for a heinous crime, were released.

“Six people were butchered; two courts, including the Supreme Court, had confirmed the conviction. What was the hurry in releasing the convicts ? What about the safety of the people in the village? Are they (the convicts) so important to society that they need to be released?” the court asked. There is a limit to which you can pass a government order, the court had observed.