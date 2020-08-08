HC directs State to file counter affidavit in another case of custodial torture

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a counter affidavit in yet another petition filed before the court complaining of alleged custodial torture by police.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the State to file a counter affidavit in the petition filed by B. Raja from Periyakulam in Theni district. The petitioner who runs a tea shop alleged that he was tortured by Periyakulam police in the name of inquiry.

In his petition. Raja said that he was picked up based on a complaint lodged by one, Santhosham, an AIADMK functionary. In the complaint it was said that the ruling party member was verbally abused by the petitioner and two others, during distribution of COVID-19 relief materials.

The petitioner said that he was picked up without giving any reasons and only later it was revealed that he was named in the complaint. He alleged that in the name of inquiry, the police stripped him naked and hit him with lathis, in the presence of Santhosham who was in the police station.

He said that though he informed the police that he was innocent and was not involved in the incident, he was tortured. He was also threatened not to reveal the torture meted out to him before the Judicial Magistrate concerned when produced for remand. He was then taken to the Periyakulam hospital for treatment.

When he was taken to the Dindigul District Jail, seeing the injuries, the Jail Superintendent refused to admit him and it was after this the police took him to the Government Hospital for further treatment before he was lodged in the prison, he said.

Now out on bail, the petitioner said that he is still receiving treatment for the injuries. He said that though he had complained of the torture to senior police officials, no action was initiated against the police personnel involved. He sought a CB-CID probe into the torture incident.