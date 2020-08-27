HC directs State to file a counter in another case of custodial death

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the State government in a petition filed by a woman from Thanjavur who alleged that the Thanjavur police had tortured and killed her husband in custody.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the State to file a counter in the petition filed by M. Malar who alleged that her husband Mani was picked up by the police for inquiry in a case of theft and tortured in custody. He was later found hanging from a tree on June 10.

The woman who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community said that the police had already arrested her son on May 22 in connection with a theft case and was remanded in judicial custody. The same police picked up her husband for inquiry in the case and tortured him, she said. She has sought a CBI probe into the incident. The case was adjourned to September 15.