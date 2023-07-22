HC directs State to clarify its stand on registration of a caste organisation as a society

July 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to clarify its stand on whether an organisation whose primary aim is to espouse interests of a caste group can be registered as society under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a registered society, ‘Sivakasi Hindu Poorviga Agamudayar Uravinmurai Mahamai Fund Arakattalai’. It sought a direction to the District Registrar to cancel the name of a rival organisation bearing an identical sounding name.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the fundamental question that arises for consideration is whether caste or communal organisations can be registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

The court observed that Section 3 (1) of the Act states that, “Subject to the provisions of sub-section (2), any society which has for its object the promotion of education, literature, science, religion, charity, social reform, art, registered, crafts, cottage industries, athletics, sports (including indoor games) recreation, public health, social service, cultural activities, the diffusion of useful knowledge or such other useful object with respect to which the State Legislature has power to make laws for the State, which may be prescribed, may be registered under this Act.”

Even the preamble of the Act states that it has been enacted to provide for registration of literary, scientific, religious, charitable and other societies in the State of Tamil Nadu. The constitution makers envisaged a casteless society, the court observed.

The court suo motu impleaded the Secretary to the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department as a respondent in the case. The court observed that the core question is whether the organisation whose primary aim is to espouse interests of a caste group can be registered as society under the provisions of the Act. The government shall clarify its stand on the issue, the court directed and posted the matter on August 4.