HC directs State to address issue of protection of sportswomen from sexual harassment

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to address the issue of protection of women participants in sports from sexual harassment, within six months. In the interest of justice and also to achieve social justice, the court has issued direction to the State government to provide accommodation at the State cost for either parents or guardians of girls during sports events in order to avoid sexual harassment at the hands of coaches and organisers of competitions.

The court was hearing a criminal appeal filed by a Physical Education teacher Tamil Selvan from Thoothukudi district. The appellant challenged the judgment of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

The trial court sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for the offence under IPC and seven years imprisonment for the offence under POCSO Act and both the sentences were to run consequently. He was convicted for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Kabadi player who he had accompanied for a State-level sports event in Virudhunagar district.

Dismissing the appeal, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that the physical education teacher should have acted as a ‘guru’ to give utmost care and encouragement to the girl, in order to uplift her life and display her talent and ability to the nation.

Imparting education is the most important function of the State. It is the Constitutional obligation of the State, to impart sports education and promote sports culture. It is the paramount duty to identify and nurture suitable talented sportspersons without any discrimination based on caste, community or religion, the court observed.

The court observed that to achieve the same, the State should take dedicated steps to prevent sexual harassment and sensitise the coaches, since they as ‘gurus’ are grooming and nurturing young talents into future champions. The right to enjoy a safe and supportive sports environment is a fundamental right of every female sportsperson. Performance success is linked to support and nurturing as much as it is to mental toughness.

In this case, after the incident, the girl discontinued her studies and has stopped participating in sports events. Taking into account that the girl belonged to a poor Scheduled Caste family, the court enhanced the compensation of ₹50,000 awarded by the trial court to ₹5 lakh.

The court posted the matter to the second week of February 2025, for reporting compliance.