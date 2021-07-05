HC directs State, petitioner to file report

Madurai

05 July 2021 20:29 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday hearing the case pertaining to the death of Muthu Mano, a remand prisoner murdered inside the Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22, directed the State and the father of the deceased to file reports.

Taking note of the fact that the family members had received the body of the deceased and performed the last rites, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi said that reports be filed and served on each other.

Advocate R. Sankarasubbu, representing the petitioner Pavanasam, father of Muthu Mano submitted that investigation in the case was not proceeding in a proper manner. Advocate Henri Tiphagne said that the investigation was not completed within the time mandated.

Responding to the submissions, Senior Counsel representing the State government Veera Kathiravan submitted that CB-CID which was conducting the probe was doing it with utmost seriousness.

Taking note of the submissions, the judges directed the petitioner to record grievances that were lingering, in an affidavit. The court also directed the State to submit the progress made in the investigation. The case was adjourned till July 19.

The family members on July 2 received the body of Muthu Mano and performed the last rites over two months after the conduct of post mortem, as per a direction of the court. The court had made it clear that it would hear the petition after its earlier order was complied with.

The petitioner Pavanasam, sought a judicial inquiry into the death of his son. The supporters of Muthu Mano demanded justice and protested in Tirunelveli. A large number of police had to be deployed in the city to ensure that there was no law and order issue.

Muthu Mano and his associates were arrested for attempting to murder two persons. They had been remanded in judicial custody in Palayamkottai Central Prison, when a few inmates of the prison murdered Muthu Mano inside the prison.