HC directs State government to pay compensation 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of a boy who died in 2012. He was diagnosed with Hirschsprung disease (a condition that affects the large intestine (colon) and causes problems with passing stool).

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2013 by M. Ramamoorthy of Madurai, father of the boy. The petitioner had sought compensation from the State. He said that his son was diagnosed with the disease in 2008. Despite treatment, his son could not recover, he said.

Justice R. Vijayakumar took note of the fact that the boy had undergone treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The court observed that the doctors cannot be attributed with medical negligence. However, the State Government could be fastened with liability for payment of compensation in view of the fact that the petitioner's son had undergone treatment from August 2008 to April 2012, the judge said and directed the State to pay compensation to the family within 12 weeks.