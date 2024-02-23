HC directs Sivaganga Collector to file detailed report

February 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the illegal sand mining activities and transportation of the illegally mined sand in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Sivaganga District Level Task Force to examine the same and the Sivaganga Collector to file a detailed report after conducting an inquiry.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by U. Chinnamari of Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district. The petitioner complained about the illegal sand mining activities in the district and the transportation of illegally mined sand in heavy vehicles for commercial sale.

These heavy vehicles transporting the illegally mined sand pass through the toll gate on Madurai - Rameshwaram road at Tiruppachethi village in Tiruppuvanam taluk in Sivaganga district. The footage recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll gate should be produced before the court, the petitioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the NHAI Project Director to handover the hard disk containing the CCTV footage of the vehicles passing through the toll gate to Sivaganga Collector. The Collector/Chairperson of the District Level Task Force was directed to inspect the land with regard to the allegations made.

The court directed the Collector to examine the CCTV footage and conduct an inquiry with vehicle owners whose vehicles were found to have been involved in the alleged illegal sand transportation based on the CCTV footage. The court directed the Collector to file a detailed report to the court and adjourned the hearing in the case till March 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.