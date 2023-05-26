HC directs school to issue transfer certificate

May 26, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed a matriculation higher secondary school in Madurai to forthwith issue transfer certificates to two children so that they can join the school of their choice where they had already obtained admission.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the mother of the two children. The petitioner’s daughter had completed 10th standard and her son had completed 8th standard at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Her daughter got admission in OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School for 11th standard and her son got admission in Rotary School for 9th Standard. They needed transfer certificates from the school so that they could join the school of their choice.

However, there was a matrimonial dispute between the petitioner and her husband pending before the family court. It was submitted that the petitioner’s husband and her in-laws were influencing due to which the school was refraining from issuing the transfer certificates.

The State submitted that the school had informed them that they were willing to issue transfer certificates, provided the students are accompanied by the grandparents, who had initially admitted the children in the school.

Justice M.S. Ramesh observed that such a statement is not only illogical but also illegal. There is no rule or regulation which empowers a school to insist upon the presence of the parent/guardian who had accompanied a student at the time of the admission for the purpose of issuance of a transfer certificate.

The school ought to have taken into account the plight of the two students, who have already obtained admission in other schools and could be deprived of further education owing to the inaction in issuing transfer certificates. The court directed the Correspondent and the Headmaster of the school to issue the transfer certificates forthwith to the children of the petitioner and adjourned the hearing in the case till June 16.