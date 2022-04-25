HC directs School Education Secretary to appear on April 28

‘If court order is complied with by then, the official need not be present’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Secretary to the School Education Department to be present before it on April 28 if its order with regard to service regularisation of a teacher is not complied with.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar said, “With deep regret we observe that the departments of the government, particularly the Education Department, do not comply with the orders of this court despite repeated adjournments.”

The judges said, “We are of the very honest opinion that this is a self-inflicted injury upon us because of the liberal approach we have been adopting in contempt cases in the recent past. We feel that it is high time we corrected ourselves on the implementation of the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, in letter and spirit.”

The court directed the Secretary to the School Education Department to appear in person at 10:30 a.m. on April 28 . If the court order was complied with by April 28, the Secretary need not appear before the court, the judges said. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by M. Paneer Dass, a Secondary Grade Teacher from Vellanvillai in Thoothukudi district.

In 2019, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the appeal preferred by the District Education Officer, Thoothukudi, and directed the department authorities to regularise the appointment of Paneer Dass as Secondary Grade Teacher from 2002.

However, the order was not complied with. The court took note of the fact that the State had preferred a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the High Court’s order. The special leave petition was dismissed in 2020 since it was not represented within 90 days. The court posted the contempt case for hearing to April 28.